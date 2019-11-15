Home

Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pisgah Baptist Church
Casar, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Pisgah Baptist Church
Casar, NC
View Map
1930 - 2019
Toby Pruett Obituary
Elinor "Toby" Robinson Pruett, 89 of Casar passed away, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cleveland House in Shelby.
Born October 11, 1930 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late James Richards Robinson and Jessie Mae Green Robinson. Mrs. Pruett was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and was retired after thirty-three years from PPG Industries.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Austin Pruett; son, James David Pruett; two brothers, Harry Robinson and Jack Robinson and sister, Jean Sikes.
Survivors include two daughters, Vickie Shull and husband, Danny of Casar and Susan Pruett of Shelby; three grandchildren, Derek Reeves, Dustin Reeves and wife, Maison and Austin Shull and a four great-grandchildren, Allie Reeves, Rory Reeves, Silas Reeves, and Eva Floyd.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday at Pisgah Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Saturday at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Wedgeworth officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Pisgah Baptist Church, PO Box 388, Casar, NC 28020 or Cleveland House, 950 Hardin Dr, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 15, 2019
