Tom Birmingham
SHELBY- Thomas Charles Birmingham, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, his favorite day of the week. Over the years, Friday was pizza day and his favorite topping was anchovies, but family members wouldn't allow that.
Tom was survived by his precious daughters, Pamela and Stacie, beautiful granddaughters Giana and Carly, sons of love, Brent and Russ, and sister Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Cathi, his parents, Thomas and Edith, and big sister Lee.
A child at heart, Tom's favorite activities included trick-or-treating with his girls. Even when they were ready to go home, he wanted to go to one more house. He loved golfing and painting and his family has many beautiful pictures to remember him by.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and later retired from A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY as Director of Environmental Services. After years of service in hospital administration, Tom's family salutes the medical staff that cared for him with such dedication at the end.
Once the pandemic is under control, the family will hold a celebration of life, to be announced later. We are confident Tom, reunited with his much-loved wife, had a huge New York-style pizza with anchovies Friday night. We know they're dancing the night away, one of his favorite things, with which he had so much talent. He is missed already.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
