Shelby native Tom Camp died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home in Spartanburg, S.C. where he and his wife moved 10 years ago to live with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Shields Camp, and siblings Savannah, Nathan, Ruth, Mary, Anna, Lula, Sam, Billy, Emmett, Thelma, Edwin, and Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Mariel O'Dell Camp, daughters Mary Jean Leonardi and Margaret Camp, son-in-law Andy Leonardi, grandchildren Tommy and Robey Leonardi, and his brothers and sisters Polly Bridges, Jane Bridges, Brendan LeGrand, Charles Camp and Robert Camp.
Tom graduated from Shelby High School in 1957. He played American Legion baseball and football with Shelby High. He attended UNC Chapel Hill on a baseball scholarship. As co-captain, he helped lead the 1960 UNC Chapel Hill baseball team to the finals of the College Baseball World Series. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1961 with a degree in Journalism. He always said the best thing about UNC was meeting his wife, Mariel.
He worked for the Charlotte Observer, WBT, and Duke Power before forming his own forest sales and management company. For some years, he wrote a bi-weekly column for the Shelby Daily Star, some of which were included in his book "With Both Eyes Shut, Everything Looks the Same". Later in life, he renewed a passion for songwriting and wrote the lyrics for many songs, though you won't hear any of them on the radio – yet.
A member of Central United Methodist Church for 50 years, he also taught Sunday school and wrote weekly columns for the church newsletter.
A private service in Central's columbarium will be followed as soon as safely possible by a celebration of life memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Central United Methodist Church, Shelby NC.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
