SHELBY - Thomas "Tom" Carmal Duncan age 74, passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home. Born in McDowell County on July 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Adam Carmal and Sarah Jane Randolph Duncan. Tom was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was a music director, youth director, former deacon and Sunday School teacher. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Tom was a business owner and owned several businesses in Cleveland County. He attended Gardner Webb University studying Business Administration. Tom was an avid golfer and softball player. He was a car enthusiast and loved his family. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Early; a brother, Rev. Ned Duncan.
Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Lewis Duncan ; a daughter, Molly Blanton and husband Kevin of Shelby; two grandchildren, Adeline Powell, and husband Aaron of Shelby, Nicolas Blanton of Shelby; and his feline companion, "Oreo."
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Danny West and Rev. Paul McManus officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Rev. Randy Blanton is officiating the private burial at Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to your local church.
