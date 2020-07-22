1/1
Tom Duncan
1946 - 2020
SHELBY - Thomas "Tom" Carmal Duncan age 74, passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home. Born in McDowell County on July 13, 1946, he was the son of the late Adam Carmal and Sarah Jane Randolph Duncan. Tom was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and attended Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was a music director, youth director, former deacon and Sunday School teacher. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Tom was a business owner and owned several businesses in Cleveland County. He attended Gardner Webb University studying Business Administration. Tom was an avid golfer and softball player. He was a car enthusiast and loved his family. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Early; a brother, Rev. Ned Duncan.

Tom is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Lewis Duncan ; a daughter, Molly Blanton and husband Kevin of Shelby; two grandchildren, Adeline Powell, and husband Aaron of Shelby, Nicolas Blanton of Shelby; and his feline companion, "Oreo."

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Danny West and Rev. Paul McManus officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Rev. Randy Blanton is officiating the private burial at Cleveland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to your local church.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Carolyn and family, we are so sad to hear of Tom's passing. He was a good friend and we enjoyed talking with him on facebook. Lots of good memories from high school. Tom was a wonderful person. He will be sorely missed.
Prayers for you and your family.
Reggie & Shirley Killough
Friend
July 23, 2020
May your hearts be comforted with wonderful memories. So many memories of a good friend and classmate. Sending heartfelt prayers to you and your family.
Gina Morris Burgess
Classmate
July 23, 2020
We know he will be waiting for us i heaven . He loved and obeyed the Lord.
Mary Nichols
Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry and shocked to hear of Tom's passing! Sending prayers and love to Carolyn and family. Matt and I both thought the world of Tom.
Vickie Whitfield
Friend
July 22, 2020
I will miss you old friend!
July 22, 2020
Dear Carolyn, I am so sorry and shocked at the news of Tommy's passing. I have known Tommy since the first grade. We were on the basketball team together and lots of other things. He was a great friend, and he will be greatly missed. May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daniel Burnette
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Linn and I lived next to Tom for over 25 years. He was the nicest neighbor you could ask for and a good friend. Carolyn, Molly please know our prayers are with you.
Kirk & Linn Pedelty
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
I can't believe he's gone,we had such a good time at the 50th reunion,so good to see the two of you again. I'll always remember the dance team and the good times at P.G., his band and his basketball days. God be with you all. He was one of the good guys, always.
Linda Smith
Classmate
July 22, 2020
Dearest Carolyn and Molly, my heart is saddened and I send my love to you. I am so very sorry for your heart break. love you both very much.
Peggy Gantt
Friend
July 22, 2020
Always was happy to see to at the course and he was always glad to see everyone else. Tom never spoke ill of anyone an made you feel better when he walked in the room.
Will Corn
July 22, 2020
We lost but God received a great christian with a sense of humor. I used to love to be around Tom on our annual golf trips. Hw will surely be missed. RIP my friend
Danny Clark
Friend
July 21, 2020
Tom always has a smile on his face and a joke to tell you! I will always enjoy the time we spend together in choir when we both attended Zoar. The entire family is in my prayers.
Alex Carroll
Friend
July 21, 2020
A wonderful golfing buddy that had only good things to say about anyone and everyone.
Lee Mayhew
Friend
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
Carolyn, Molly, Kevin, Adeline (Aaron) and Nicholas....My heart, thoughts, prayers and love go out to all of you in this time of grief. I always enjoyed when Tom was at T3...always happy and joking around. I thought a lot of him! Also loved when he made the pumpkin loaves. May God be with you in the days, months and years ahead. Love you all!
CARMEN HARRIS
Teacher
July 20, 2020
Jerry and I are so sorry to hear about Tommy and so soon after Ned. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Jerry Sigmon
Family
