Mr. Tommie Steward Feaster, 77, of Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC. He was born in York, SC to the late Johnnie Feaster and the late Odessa Williamson Feaster.
The funeral service for Mr. Feaster will be private. He may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery with military honors. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.