LAWNDALE - Thomas Lee Bess, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Lincoln County on May 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Odus Harrell "Pete" Bess and Mary Helen Houser Bess. Tommy retired from Eaton Corporation and was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, Vale.
He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years Karen Wright Bess; two daughters, Dr. Wyndee Tarter and husband Dr. David Tarter of Colfax and Angie Milne and husband Dennis of Lawndale; and six grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Avery, and Eli Tarter and Andrew and Owen Milne.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, Vale with the Pastor Dale Pederson officiating. The family will receive friends following the burial in the
Parish Hall.
The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 261 Cedar Grove Church Rd, Vale, NC 28168.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 23, 2020