SHELBY- Robert "Tommy" Thomas Kendrick Sr. age 78 died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Born in Cleveland County on January 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Ralph Robert and Mary Biggerstaff Kendrick. Tommy served in the United States Army as an LRRP. He had an extensive career at Ester, Dover and Doran Mills and retired at Bloomsburg Mills in Pennsylvania as Plant Manager. Tommy was president of the RC Airplane club and was a member of the Junior Achievement Club. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking and was a gunsmith.
Tommy is survived by four daughters, Heide Marx and husband Bill of Gastonia, Angie Ledford and husband Bobby of Gastonia, Wendy Washburn and husband Warren of Shelby, and Laura Curtis and husband Jeff of Sunset Beach; two sons, Keith Kendrick of Shelby, and Robert Kendrick II of Shelby; 11 grandchildren, a great grandson; a brother, Phillip Kendrick and wife Sheila of Georgia; and a sister, Catherine Patterson of Georgia.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park with Bill Marx officiating. The family will receive friends at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm before the service and other times at the home of Heide and Bill Marx.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207
