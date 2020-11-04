SHELBY - September 9, 1930 - November 2, 2020
Tony Izzi, Jr., entered into everlasting life peacefully at home. Born in Shelby, NC., to Antonio Izzi, Sr. (Tony) and Carmela Maria DiMeo (immigrants from Viticuso, Italy), Tony's parents and each of his beloved siblings predeceased him: Jerry T. Izzi, Michael P. Izzi, Lewis B. Izzi Sr., Joseph E. Izzi, Sr., Angelina Hall, Katherine McArthur, Pauline Glover and Christine Whisnant. Raised in the Catholic faith, the Izzi Family was one of 6 founding families of Saint Mary's Catholic Church (Shelby, NC). Tony grew up working in the family's ice cream business, Tony's Ice Cream, located on South Lafayette Street, (Shelby, NC) founded by his father, where ice cream was free for those wearing any uniform and children who could not afford it. Tony graduated from Shelby High School (1948 Senior Class President), Gardner Webb College (1951) and Wofford College (1953) Phi Beta Kappa/ Pi Gamma Mu (National Honor Society). A Korean War Veteran, Tony attended Medical Field Service School, (Fort Sam Houston, Texas), was a Dental Specialist, (Camp Gordon, Georgia) and Army Reserves. Married to the love of his life (1955), Mildred Shull (Mickey), Tony was a devoted husband (42 years) until her unexpected passing. Beloved parents (in-law), Cone and Louise (Howell) Shull, also predeceased him. A dedicated Lafayette Street United Methodist Church member, he was a BYKOTA Sunday School class charter member, teacher, and Boy Scouts of America Scoutmaster. Tony's career began at Dover Textiles (1957) in Yarn Sales and International Sales. Tony became Executive Vice President of DTI Yarns (1984) when he partnered with friend Hoyt Q. Bailey (founder). Tony enjoyed travelling (USA and International) for business and pleasure. He treasured entertaining family, friends, and business associates at NC State University football games and ACC Basketball Tournaments.
Tony was very involved in Civic and Community endeavors. Tony was a member of the American Family Association and was instrumental in placing "In God We Trust" posters in every classroom in Cleveland County. A loyal Rotarian (Shelby Rotary Club) of 42 years (39 perfect attendances), he was past President and a Paul Harris Fellow plus 1. Tony also served on the Board of Directors of the Cleveland County Boys Club, past President, received the Man/Boy Award, Boys Club Medallion, and National Service to Youth Award for 50 Service years. He served on the Executive Committee of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Board of Directors for the NC Association for Autistic Children, Gardner Webb University (Service to Community Award), and Shelby City Parks and Recreation. Tony spent countless hours to "Save the Rotary Train" at the Shelby City Park, named in memory of his late wife, Mickey. The Shelby Lions Club awarded him Citizen of the Year (1983). He was awarded a North Carolina Governor's Merit Certificate (1976) for his community service efforts. Tony cherished family time. A wonderful father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by son, Antonio (Tony) Izzi, III; daughter, Anita Izzi Grayson (Kevin R. Grayson); grandchildren, Ashley Izzi Beason (Matthew Beason), Antonio (Tony) Izzi, IV (Niki Ruff), Kendall R. Grayson, Elliott R. Grayson and great grandchild, Mayer James Beason. Tony also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Hospice of Cleveland County and Helping Hands Caregivers, especially Jerry Jones. Private Service and Burial with Military Honors will be held. The body will lie in repose Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory 106 Cherryville Rd Shelby, NC 28150. The family will not be present at this time. Memorials may be made to: Cleveland County Boys and Girls Club 412 W. Sumter St. Shelby, NC 28150 The Salvation Army 305 N. Lafayette St. Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com