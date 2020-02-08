Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Tony Sutherland


1967 - 2020
Tony Sutherland Obituary
Tony Dean Sutherland, 52 of E. Greene Street, Shelby passed away, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born February 23, 1967 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Lillian Ann Smith Bryant and the late William Walker Sutherland. Tony was employed by Wal-Mart and attended Northside Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Christopher Sutherland of Shelby and Timothy Sutherland of Forest City; two daughters, Julie Sutherland and Liberty Sutherland both of Shelby; three grandchildren, Emma, Savannah and Dominic; two brothers, Steven Sutherland and wife, Lori of Kings Mountain and Brian
Sutherland and wife, Cheryl of Kings Mountain and three sisters, Shelia Ray and husband, Jeff and Debra McKee and husband, Scott all of Shelby and Kim Sutherland of Gaffney.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 12:00PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Neal Efird officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 8, 2020
