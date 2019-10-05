Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Tony Yelton
Tony Yelton Obituary
SHELBY- Tony Lee Yelton, age 63, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Cleveland County on April 4, 1956, he was the son of the late Phillip H. and Elizabeth Irene Baker Yelton. Tony worked in Supervision at FreightLiner. He loved his family and was a leader. Tony loved Nascar, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Yelton.
Tony is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bertha Philbeck Yelton; a son, Waylon Yelton of Kings Mountain; a daughter, Terri McDonald of Vale; sister, Lori Yelton of Ellenboro; brother, Al Yelton of Kings Mountain; brother-in-law ,Michael Philbeck of Grover;
Memorials can be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 3810
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 5, 2019
