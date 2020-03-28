|
Trisia Annette Howard, 52, transitioned this life to be with her Heavenly Father on March 23, 2020 at Atrium Health- Lincoln. She was born to Edna Howard in Shelby, NC where she resided for most of her life.
Trisia was a graduate of Shelby High School. She enjoyed listening to music, watching movies and talking about the Lord. She enjoyed having barbecues with her family and would want the biggest plate of food fixed and somehow would scarf it all down. Her smile was contagious and everyone she met fell in love with her. She especially loved her niece and nephew and the time she spent with them and her great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Edna and two brothers, Rodney and Timothy Howard.
She leaves to treasure her memories, a sister, Melenie Shumate (Lonnie); niece, Reneshia Shumate; nephew, Trey Shumate (Shadiah) and great-nephew, Quad. We find comfort in knowing that she no longer knows the troubles of this world but is at peace walking the streets of gold with loved ones gone before.
A service is planned at a later date. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2020