Troy Franklin Warlick, 87, of School House Road, Casar, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on January 29, 1933, he was the son of the late Walter Theodore Warlick and Lessie Lawrence Downs Warlick. After retiring from PPG Industries, Mr. Warlick created his own business, Warlick Welding and did that for many years. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and Casar Masonic Lodge #579. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Warlick was awarded many civil awards including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award for his service at Casar Fire Department.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Pruett Warlick; two sons-in-laws, Ernest "Buddy" Oliver and Bill Blanton; two brothers, Robert Warlick and Walter Warlick and two sisters, Mary Lou Davis and Margaret Harbison.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Haynie and husband, John of Tallassee, AL, Miriam Blanton of Shelby and Jeanne Shuford of Casar; a brother, Ray Warlick of Vale; two sisters, Cecelia Miller of Lenoir and Phyllis Miller of Charlotte and five grandchildren, Ernest Oliver, Jared Oliver, Anna Blanton, Caleb Blanton and Weston Shuford and three great-grandsons, Dezsel Oliver, Vincent Oliver and Jase Ducker.
Mr. Warlick will lie in state on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Byrd officiating.
Memorial may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or to Casar Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 318, Casar NC 28020.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 6, 2020.