1/1
Tyler Lowery
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, November 16, 2020, Tyler Ray Lowery, son, brother, grandson, and nephew passed away suddenly at the age of 26.
Born on August 22, 1994, Tyler was a native of Rutherfordton, North Carolina and attended R-S Central High School. At R-S Central, he was a gifted and hardworking athlete starting as the varsity long snapper all four years and was also the starting middle linebacker for his junior and senior years. A key member of the wrestling team, Tyler lettered every year and was recognized as All-Conference his sophomore and senior years. Since graduating high school, Tyler worked at Rumbling Bald Resort as well as Forest City Honda and was beloved by his colleagues and clients for his charm, quick sense of humor, and his genuinely warm and contagious smile. Beyond what he did on the field in high school or working within the community, Tyler will be forever remembered as a fiercely loyal and dedicated friend.

A graveside service will be held to celebrate his life, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Marion at 3 P.M. on Saturday, November 21. Service will be officiated by Larry Guffey.

The family requests that everyone wear a face covering and observe social distancing.

Tyler will be lovingly remembered by his parents Scott and Angela Lowery, his girlfriend Katrina Lombard and her daughter Madi, his sisters Lexie Lowery and Morgan Lowery Shronts, his brother in-law Paul Shronts, his paternal grandparents Ray and Glenda Lowery, his maternal grandparents Bill and Brenda Morgan, his aunt and uncle Lynn and Rick Young, his cousin and cousins' daughter Trever Austin and Kennedy Austin. Tyler will also be fondly remembered by his dogs Apollo and Sasha and his extended family and dear friends who are too numerous to count.

The family asks that memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to New Hope Community Church of Asheville earmarked for "New Hope Life Recovery" an outreach ministry led by family member Olen McKinney and his wife Desiree.

Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 286-2304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crowe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved