Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrand Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrand Hopper


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tyrand Hopper Obituary
Mr. Tyrand Sandtrell Hopper, 35 departed this life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Shelby, NC. He was born on July 12, 1983 in Mecklenburg County, NC to Donna Allen Gullatte and the late Standritz Hopper.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:30 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 4:30 PM on Saturday and at other times at his mother's home, 1116 Buffalo St. Shelby, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now