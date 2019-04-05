|
Mr. Tyrand Sandtrell Hopper, 35 departed this life on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Shelby, NC. He was born on July 12, 1983 in Mecklenburg County, NC to Donna Allen Gullatte and the late Standritz Hopper.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:30 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 4:30 PM on Saturday and at other times at his mother's home, 1116 Buffalo St. Shelby, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 5, 2019