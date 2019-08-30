|
|
Mr. Tyree Keith Sims was born on July 2, 1944 in Cleveland County, NC. He departed this life on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC. He was the son of the late Earl R. and Lillie Daniel Sims.
Tyree attended Douglas High School in Lawndale, NC. He received his High School diploma on May 27, 1975. He also received a diploma in Auto Body Repair in 1974 from Cleveland Technical Institute in Shelby.
Tyree received an honorable discharge from the United States Army after two years of dedicated service. After returning home from his military duties, he was employed by Dora Mills in Shelby, NC for 10 years and later with Fasco Industry for 15 years until his health declined.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Irene Sims Portee and four brothers, John T., Robert, Joseph "Joe" and Clifton Sims.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 50 years, Sarah "Cookie" Lattimore Sims; his brothers, Charles Sims, James Earl Sims, Matthew Sims, Bill Sims and George Sims (Beatrice); six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday August 30, 2019. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 30, 2019