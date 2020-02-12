Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Waco, NC
Valerie Tuft


1934 - 2020
Valerie Tuft Obituary
Valerie Hogue Tuft, 86, of 218 Harris Drive Apt. 4 Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born in Cherokee County, SC on February 5, 1934 to the late Verdie Hogue and Paul Proctor.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, NC.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 12, 2020
