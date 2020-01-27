|
|
Mrs. Valery Levonda Brintley Davis, 35, of 3060 Briggs Court Apt. A Gastonia, NC went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia NC. She was born on August 24, 1984 in Cleveland County, NC to Jerry and Verl Rudisill Brintley.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bethlehem Temple Church in Grover, NC. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday and at other times at 5022 Bowen Drive Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 27, 2020