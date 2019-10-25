|
|
SHELBY- Valiree Watterson Carroll, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on February 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clarence A. Watterson and Thelma Ross Watterson. She loved her church life, and was a long time member of Pleasant City Church. Valiree worked in the grocery business. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed reading, gardening, camping and above all spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, son-in-law Phil Jones.
Valiree is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Carroll of Shelby, two daughters; Kim Jones of Boiling Springs, Renee Kay and husband Mark of Polkville and, one sister, Mary Davis of Kings Mountain, six grandchildren; Nathan Jones and wife Michelle and their two children Mason and Willow, Brock Jones and wife Breanna and their two children Isabelle and Gabriel, Taylor Ivie and husband Justin, Morgan Jolley and husband Chase and their son Reid, Chad Kay and wife Nikki and their sons Hunter and Lane, Sandra McSwain and husband Adam and their daughter, Nahla.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Pleasant City Church, formerly Putnam Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan Glisson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to/ following the service from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Carroll.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 25, 2019