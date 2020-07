We have lost a greatly treasured family member. Valorie was a gleaming example for younger family members. My 1st memories of her as a kid are of a bubbly, laughing and playful girl. I can also remember going with her mom and my mom (who were sisters) to pick her up from a football game where she was a highschool cheerleader. Valorie always loved family. Planning and organizing family reunions and holiday gatherings. She and Bob were there in great support when my parents (Oreatha and Furman Bridges) were transitioning out of this life. She was genuinely caring. Her last advice to me was not to color or relax my hair anymore, for which I stopped. She said it was carcinogenic. Valorie was a sincere and dedicated woman that had great faith in God. May she rest in blissful peace until we meet her again.

Aprella Btidges