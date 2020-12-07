1/1
Van Austin Hoyle, Sr.
Van Austin Hoyle, Sr., 72, of South Thompson Street, Shelby, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on November 6, 1948, he was the son of the late Sylvanus Odell Hoyle and Virginia Evelyn Higgins Hoyle. He was retired from WADA/ WCAB as program manager and was a member of Danieltown Baptist Church. Mr. Hoyle served 10 years in US Army and also served during Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rejeanna Heasley Hoyle and a sister, Elizabeth Bullman.
Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Russ and husband, Scott of Shelby; two sons, Van Hoyle and wife, Michelle of Shelby and Robert Hoyle and wife, Paula of Longview; two brothers, Odell Hoyle and wife, Cynthia of Denver and Chuck Hoyle of Shelby; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00pm at Danieltown Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 10th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Danieltown Baptist Church with the Rev. Creighton Lovelace officiating.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Danieltown Baptist Church
DEC
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Danieltown Baptist Church
