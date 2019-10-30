Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Velma (Rogers) Mills Obituary
SHELBY- Velma Rogers Mills, 85, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover.
Velma was the daughter of the late James and Edna Willis Rogers. She retired from Kemet
Electronics and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.W. "Speck" Mills; brothers, Kenneth, Donald and Dwight Rogers; and sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Parker, Carolyn Holland and Barbara Rogers. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mills Walker of Shelby; grandsons, Chris McCurry and wife Wendy, and Chais McCurry; great grandchildren, Summer Barns and husband Jordan, Autumn, Orion, Ares and Helios McCurry; brother, J. B. Rogers and wife Joyce; and sisters, Peggy Lail, Brenda Hopper and Shirley Wacaster and husband Butch. The service honoring Velma's life will be held 5pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Rev. Andy Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 30, 2019
