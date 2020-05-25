|
|
Vennie Lee Hudson, 77, of Woodrow Hoyle Road, Casar, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on March 16, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cornelius Hudson and Elmer Lillie Swink Hudson. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Casar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hoover Ben Hudson; a daughter, Mary Hudson and a brother, John Hudson.
Survivors include daughters, Lillie Buff of Morganton, Linda Hudson of Casar, Peggy Canipe of Lawndale and Sherry Henderson of Casar; sons, Harold Hudson of Casar, Rick Hudson of Cherryville, Wayne Hudson of Casar and Dowell Hudson of Casar; sisters, Betty Hudson of Morganton, Margie Hudson of Bostic, Georgia Barrett of Shelby, Zennie Smith of Lawndale and Wilma Epley of Morganton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hudson will lie in state at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
The graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Bridges officiating.
Memorial may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2020