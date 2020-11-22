Mrs. Vera Horton CarltonMrs. Vera Horton CarltonMrs. Vera Horton Carlton, age 73 of Shelby, formerly of Wilkes passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Monte Simmons, Rev. Bryant Starnes and Rev. Jeffrey Miller officiating and Rev. Naomi Miller. Burial will be in the Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 PM prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carlton was born June 22, 1947 in Wilkes County to Howard Thomas Horton and Zora Mae Carlton Horton. She was a member of Thankful Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Daniel Carlton, two sisters; Doris Smith and Shirley Gibbs and a brother; James Horton.
She is survived by a daughter; Danielle Starnes and husband Rev. Bryant Starnes of Shelby, three sons; Daryl Carlton of Shelby, Harold Carlton and wife Pam of Monroe, Andre Carlton and wife JoAnn of Shelby, seven grandchildren; Christian Hartgrove, Quiana Carlton, Takhera Carlton, Kayla Carlton, Daquan Starnes, Dorien Starnes and Kydan Thompson Carlton, six great grandchildren, two sisters; Bernice Carlton of Boomer, Janet Reid and husband Harold of Lenoir and a niece; Rev. Naomi Miller and husband Rev. Jeffery Miller of Taylorsville.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
4600 Park Rd. Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209.
