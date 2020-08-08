1/1
Vera Dawkins
1928 - 2020
Vera Belle Mae McCluney Dawkins 91, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Shelby.

She was born in Cherokee County, SC on November 28, 1928 to the late Alex McCluney and Hannah Hughes McCluney.

The service for Mrs. Dawkins will be private.

A reception of friends will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM.

Masks are required if attending.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
