SHELBY - Vera Greene Weathers, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Cleveland County September 4, 1926, she was the daughter of the late L. Ralph Greene Sr. and V. Ada Fowler Greene. She was employed with Doran Mills for more than 20 years until her retirement and in retirement she enjoyed traveling to various places and spending time with her beloved family and friends. Vera was an active long time member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She was also an active volunteer at the Leona Neal Senior Center where she worked in the kitchen and participated in the Red Hat Society for many years and later helped in the gift shop. Vera received the "Volunteer of the Year" award several times over the years. Many will remember her for her "Friendship Fruit Cakes" that she made monthly for the last 30 years for distribution during Christmas and other special occasions.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband David "Zeb" Weathers, four brothers and four sisters, one grandson, Brandon Weathers and two infant grandchildren.
Vera is survived by three sons, David Weathers Jr. and wife Pat, Doug Weathers and wife Deborah all of Shelby, Tim Weathers and wife Robin of Ellenboro, and Elizabeth Presnell and husband John of Shelby, three sisters, Annette Cooke of Greensboro, Joanne Luckadoo of Rocky Mount, and Blanche Gettys of Shelby, as well as seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who referred to her by many names such as "Granny" and "G-ma."
Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Runyon officiating, the family will receive friends following the service in Sorrells Hall. A private burial will be held at Cleveland Memorial Park following the receiving of friends.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 123 Beaver Dam Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family
