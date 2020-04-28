|
|
Verl Virginia M. Cash, age 80, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Summit Place of Kings Mountain.
She is survived by two sons, Tony McDaniel of Lawndale, NC, and Mark McDaniel of Shelby, NC, three grandchildren, Sherry McDaniel of Lawndale, NC, Kristen Bennett and husband Wesley of Cherryville, NC, and Justin McDaniel of Atlanta, GA, and a great granddaughter, Deondrea Davis.
Born in Cleveland County on June 22, 1939, Verl was the daughter of the late Rufus and Evelyn Tesseneer Mellon. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Mellon, and four sisters, Margaret Mellon, Dot Hunt, Faye Albea, and Ruth Mellon.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 28, 2020