|
|
Vernon Stroupe, age 63, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Stroupe, four children, Jessie Stroup (Heather) of Spindale, NC, Amy Foster (Steve) of Cherryville, NC, Casey Gursslin (Richard) of Bessemer City, NC, Quinton Stroup (Sherrie) of Kings Mountain, NC, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, a sister, Renee Belcher (Ronnie) of Kings Mountain, NC, and a stepfather, Hugh Lee Ivester of Toluca, NC.
Born in Cleveland County on August 29, 1956, Mr. Stroupe was the son of the late Hughlon Stroup and Lois Jean Stroup Ivester.
Vernon was a dedicated Christian and attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church for over 20 years.
Funeral services will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow the funeral service at Sunset Cemetery.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 20, 2020