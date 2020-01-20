Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Stroupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Stroupe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Stroupe Obituary
Vernon Stroupe, age 63, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Stroupe, four children, Jessie Stroup (Heather) of Spindale, NC, Amy Foster (Steve) of Cherryville, NC, Casey Gursslin (Richard) of Bessemer City, NC, Quinton Stroup (Sherrie) of Kings Mountain, NC, twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, a sister, Renee Belcher (Ronnie) of Kings Mountain, NC, and a stepfather, Hugh Lee Ivester of Toluca, NC.
Born in Cleveland County on August 29, 1956, Mr. Stroupe was the son of the late Hughlon Stroup and Lois Jean Stroup Ivester.
Vernon was a dedicated Christian and attended Way of the Cross Baptist Church for over 20 years.
Funeral services will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow the funeral service at Sunset Cemetery.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -