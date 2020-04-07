|
|
Vickie Jaynee Gantt Costner, 60, of Sugar Hill Road, Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home .
Born in Cleveland County, on January 5, 1960, she was a daughter of the late Carl Gantt and Ocie Gantt. She was employed with Universal Manufacturing until her health began to decline. She was a member of the Plainsview Baptist Church where she was a member of the Helping Hands and WMU.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, William Gantt and sisters, Jean Tony and Annette Cabaniss.
She is survived by her loving husband of thirty years, Andrew "Andy" Dean Costner; brother, Roger Gantt of Lincolnton; and sisters, Donna Quinn of Gaffney, Wilma Tony of Boiling Springs, Ruby Gaily of Georgia, Joy Gantt of Shelby.
Mrs. Costner will lie in state on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The Private Service will he held at Plainsview Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Lail officiating.
Memorials may be made to Plainsview Baptist Church, 266 Plainsview Church Road, Lawndale, NC 28090..
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2020