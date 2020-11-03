I'm so very sorry to hear of Vickie's passing. I do always remember her as having strong faith so I know she's in a much better place. I spent a great deal of time at the Franklins home in my younger days. Vickie was mine and my Brother's babysitter when we were young and a pretty much grew up with Charlie and Donnie. Been a while since I've seen you all but I'd like to send my condolences to Butch, Donnie, and Charlie. R.i.p. Vickie......

Jeremy Mauldin

Friend