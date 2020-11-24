Elizabeth "Vickie" Annie Oliver Smith Rice, 89, of Ed Hamrick Road, Shelby, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland County, on April 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late G.P. Oliver and Bessie Foster Oliver. She was retired from PPG & Doran. Mrs. Rice was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilburn Smith; her second husband, Herbert Ernest Rice and one brother, Harold Dean Oliver.
Survivors include one son, Jim Smith and wife, Lib of Shelby; granddaughter, Tabbatha Pearson; great granddaughter, Carmen Peterson and husband, Tyler; great great granddaughter, Brinleigh Peterson; a stepson, Johnny Rice and wife, Cindy of Spartanburg, SC; four stepdaughters, Rosemary Clark of Monroe, Nancy Staley and husband, Joe of Lincolnton and Donna Torsiello and husband, Mel of Schroon Lake, NY; four brothers, Henry Oliver and wife, Shirley of Shelby, Lawrence Oliver and wife, Nell of Shelby, Jerry Oliver of Kings Mountain and David Oliver and wife, Annie of Kings Mountain; three sisters, Ruby Ledford of Lawndale, Clara Crawford of Kings Mountain and Evelene Thompson of Kings Mountain; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist Church with the Dr. Tim Sims and Rev. Allen Davis officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
The burial will follow the service in the Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.