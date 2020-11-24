1/1
Vickie Rice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Vickie" Annie Oliver Smith Rice, 89, of Ed Hamrick Road, Shelby, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Cleveland County, on April 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late G.P. Oliver and Bessie Foster Oliver. She was retired from PPG & Doran. Mrs. Rice was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilburn Smith; her second husband, Herbert Ernest Rice and one brother, Harold Dean Oliver.

Survivors include one son, Jim Smith and wife, Lib of Shelby; granddaughter, Tabbatha Pearson; great granddaughter, Carmen Peterson and husband, Tyler; great great granddaughter, Brinleigh Peterson; a stepson, Johnny Rice and wife, Cindy of Spartanburg, SC; four stepdaughters, Rosemary Clark of Monroe, Nancy Staley and husband, Joe of Lincolnton and Donna Torsiello and husband, Mel of Schroon Lake, NY; four brothers, Henry Oliver and wife, Shirley of Shelby, Lawrence Oliver and wife, Nell of Shelby, Jerry Oliver of Kings Mountain and David Oliver and wife, Annie of Kings Mountain; three sisters, Ruby Ledford of Lawndale, Clara Crawford of Kings Mountain and Evelene Thompson of Kings Mountain; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist Church with the Dr. Tim Sims and Rev. Allen Davis officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.

The burial will follow the service in the Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved