Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-7223
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Statesville, NC
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabor Presbyterian Church
Olin, NC
Victor Troutman Obituary
HARMONY - Victor Collins "Vic" Troutman, 94, of Harmony, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Brookdale-Peachtree in Statesville. A native of Iredell County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Jacob Claude Troutman, Sr. and Nadie Gertrude Ostwalt Troutman. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II, was a retired Postmaster and Rural Mail Carrier in Harmony and was also a member of Tabor Presbyterian Church in Olin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Levan Troutman. A brother, Jacob Claude Troutman, Jr., and five sisters, Blanche T. Canter, Hazel T. Gaither, Louise T. Laudate, Lorraine T. Davis and Margaret T. Young, also preceded him in death.

Surviving Mr. Troutman is his son, the Rev. William S. "Bill" Troutman and wife Harriet of Shelby; his daughters, Elizabeth T. Jordan and husband Ken of Belmont and Pam Troutman and husband Jim Smith of Raleigh. Also surviving are his grandchildren, William D. "Will" Troutman and Sarah L. "Laney" Troutman, both of Shelby. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Sarah Jordan and husband Suresh Nagappan of Greensboro and John and Amy Jordan of Charlotte. Two step-great-grandchildren, Sally and Will Nagappan of Greensboro and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

A Graveside Service with Full Military Rites will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Tabor Presbyterian Church in Olin beginning at 2:00 PM with the Revs. William S. "Bill" Troutman and Grant Sharp officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Tabor Presbyterian Church, c/o Carolyn Parlier, 300 Speaks Road, Olin, NC 28660 or to McBrayer Springs Presbyterian Church, 1903 McBrayer Springs Road, Shelby, NC 28150

Condolences may be sent to the family online at http://www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Troutman and his family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 14, 2019
