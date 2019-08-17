Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Vincent Scott Cooke


1957 - 2019
Vincent Scott Cooke Obituary
EARL- Vincent Scott Cooke, age 62, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home in Earl, NC. Born in Cleveland County on June 18, 1957, he was the son of the late Dennis Cooke Sr and Christine Gamble Cooke. Scott retired from Cleveland Home Health where he worked for many years. A member of First Baptist Church in Shelby, he loved to work in his garden and visit auctions with his brother. He enjoyed playing golf and bowling along with being outdoors.
Scott is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patti Cooke, their son, Wesley Scott Cooke and wife Regina of Patterson Springs, one daughter Brooke Cooke and fiancé Steven Arrowood of Earl, two brothers Dennis "Rusty" Cooke, Jr of Earl, Christopher "Chris" Cooke of Shelby, one sister Teresa C. Capps and husband Bob of Valrico, FL as well as one granddaughter Sarah Arrowood.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Monday, August 19th 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory; with Chaplain Tim Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am.
Memorials may be made to: Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 106 Cherryville Rd. Shelby, 28150 to help defray with funeral expense.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Cooke
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 17, 2019
