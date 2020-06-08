Viola Johnson
Viola Sara Johnson, 95, of Shelby, NC went home to be with Jesus on June 6th, 2020.
Viola was born February 14th, 1925 in Shelby to the late Ambrose and Lydia Early and was a member of Pleasant City Church. She retired from PPG Industries in Shelby. Viola loved the Lord and her family deeply.
Viola will be cherished and is preceded in death by her loving husband, Columbus Johnson. She is survived by her twin sister, Violet Moore, and her sister Nydia Morris. She is also survived by her children, Norma Frady and husband Mike, and Jim Upton and wife Kaye; Grandchildren- Lance Frady (Caroline) Leah Wray (Johnny), Angela McKee (Steve) and Kelly Upton (Stephanie); Great Grandchildren- Seth Frady, Kyle Wray (Kaylin) Mackenzie Wray, Makayla Wray, Kami Wray, Mariah McKee, Marcus McKee, Austin McKee, Spencer Upton and Carter Vincent; Great Great Grandchild – Emery Wray.
The family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service at Patterson Springs Baptist Church.
Memorial may be made to Pleasant City Church: 1146 County Home Rd.
Shelby, NC 28152
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 8, 2020.
