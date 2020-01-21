Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Violet Sanders Obituary
CASAR - Violet Polk Sanders, 89 of Pruett Road, Casar passed away on January 18, 2020 at Lincoln Rehabilitation Center in Lincolnton.

Born March 25, 1930 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Oliver R. Polk and Maude Miller Polk. She worked for Eastern Airlines and was retired from Cleveland Regional Medical Center and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Donald Sanders; two sons, Anthony "Tony" Wright Sanders and Daniel "Danny" Sanders; a sister, Gladys Polk and two brothers, OJ Polk and Charles Polk.

Survivors include a daughter, Joni L. Sanders of Spartanburg, SC; a daughter-in-law, Diane Hamrick Sanders of Casar; two brothers, Ralph Polk of Cooleemee and Gene Polk of West Jefferson; four grandchildren, Adam Wright Sanders and wife, Rhea, Brooke LeAnne Sanders, Noelle Sanders Grubbs and husband, Jon and Kayla Sanders and five great-grandchildren, Slade Cook, Kaiya Mancinelli, Max Sanders, Amos Sanders and Frankie Violet Grubbs; and a special friend, Joan Hauser of Aneheim, California.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday at Pisgah Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Tuesday at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Wedgeworth officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 21, 2020
