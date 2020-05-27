Home

Virginia Brewer
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Benfield Cemetery
Virginia Brewer


1932 - 2020
Virginia Brewer Obituary
SHELBY - Virginia "Nanny" Lee Benfield Brewer, age 87, moved to Heaven, Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home. Born in Avery County on October 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Waites Clinton and Rachel Ula Deaton Benfield. Virginia was a partner of Hope Community Church. She was a giving and caring person. She earned her CNA certification so that she could care for the elderly. Virginia was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Virginia enjoyed reading, watching birds and traveling. In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Charles "Ed" Brewer, Sr.; a great grandchild, Bryce Alexander Barbee; and five brothers.

Virginia is survived by her children, Valencia Whitaker of Mooresville, Johnny Brown Sr, and wife Martha, Charles Brewer Jr. and wife Sandy, Vanessa Lail and husband Randy, and Pam Allen and husband Sandy all of Shelby; seven grandchildren, John Brown Jr. and wife Angela, Cindy Lyman and husband Jerry, Skip Allen and wife Jena, Jennifer Blanton and husband Jarrett, Stephanie Justice and husband Jason, Andrea Yates and husband Chad, and Tad Barbee and wife Jessie; 25 great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Leigh of Shelby.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Benfield Cemetery in Avery County with her grandson, Rev. Skip Allen, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial can be made to: Hope Community Church, 1114 S. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 27, 2020
