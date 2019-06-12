|
|
LAWNDALE - Virginia Mae Bridwell, 96 of Casar-Belwood Road, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center.
She was born May 5, 1923 in Yorktown, Virginia to the late William and Mary Virginia Colonna. Mrs. Bridwell was a graduate of Poquoson High School and Newport News Business College, Newport News, Virginia. She retired from Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company in Tampa, Florida. She and her husband retired in Lawndale in 1978. He passed away in 1995 after 52 years of marriage. Mrs. Bridwell was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and the Adult Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Belwood Extension Club for 30 years, a former member of PEO, Chapter U of Shelby and also a member of W.O.W. 518. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working outside. Her family was very special and she loved each one.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Hilary Bridwell, Jr. and her dear sister, Ruth G. Green.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Bridwell Kralovic and husband, Albert; two sons, Walter H. Bridwell, III and wife, Deborah and Douglas Randy Bridwell and wife, Brandy; grandchildren, Stacey K. Honeycutt and husband, Rodney, Christy Bridwell Hall and husband, Matt, Cole Bridwell, Toni Haley and husband, Rodney, Angie Archer, Virginia Bridwell Morrow and husband, Shannon and Carrie Bridwell; several great-grandchildren and two nephews, Barry and Earnest Green, Jr. of Yorktown, VA.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private graveside will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park, Fallston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 12, 2019