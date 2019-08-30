Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Virginia Curry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Curry


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Curry Obituary
SHELBY- Dorothy "Virginia" Carpenter Curry, age 93, died, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home in Shelby. Born on March 21, 1926 she was the daughter of the late D.W. Carpenter Sr. and Della Hallman Carpenter. She worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Times Printing Company. Virginia was a long time member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, and sang in both the Sanctuary Choir and the Senior Choir for more than forty years. She loved flowers, cooking and decorating at her home and at the church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers, D.W. "Bill" Carpenter Jr., Hill Carpenter, Ralph Carpenter and one sister Kathleen Price.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas M. Curry Jr. of Shelby; one son, Thomas "Mills" Curry III and wife Debi of Cherryville; and one grandson John Thomas Curry and wife Robin of Clearwater, FL.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday September 1, 2019 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rit Varriale and Rev. Jeff Brendle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 pm until 3 in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 N. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Curry.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now