SHELBY- Dorothy "Virginia" Carpenter Curry, age 93, died, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home in Shelby. Born on March 21, 1926 she was the daughter of the late D.W. Carpenter Sr. and Della Hallman Carpenter. She worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Times Printing Company. Virginia was a long time member of Elizabeth Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, and sang in both the Sanctuary Choir and the Senior Choir for more than forty years. She loved flowers, cooking and decorating at her home and at the church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers, D.W. "Bill" Carpenter Jr., Hill Carpenter, Ralph Carpenter and one sister Kathleen Price.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas M. Curry Jr. of Shelby; one son, Thomas "Mills" Curry III and wife Debi of Cherryville; and one grandson John Thomas Curry and wife Robin of Clearwater, FL.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday September 1, 2019 at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rit Varriale and Rev. Jeff Brendle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 pm until 3 in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 N. Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 30, 2019