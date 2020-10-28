CHERRYVILLE - Mrs. Virginia "Jean" Himes Lawrence, 93, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville.
Mrs. Lawrence was born on March 18, 1927 in Elk County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Earl Himes and Mamie Hayes Himes. She was a homemaker and a member of Mary's Grove United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Willard Lawrence; a son Marvin Lawrence; five brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Leonard Lawrence (Marty) of Kings Mountain; Charles Lawrence (Kristy) of Monroe; a daughter, Winnie Keech (William Ripley) of Iron Station; daughter-in-law, Lyn Lawrence of Matthews; a sister Delores Kinney of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Jodi Jennings (Randy), Mike Lawrence (Deanna), Jason Lawrence (Kati), Jonni Jo Carothers (Nathan), Holly Whitfield (Jacob), Jeannie Putnam (Collin), Charles Edward Lawrence (Emelia), Britany Snipes, Christian Lawrence (Kayla); 17 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lawrence will lie in state from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Mary's Grove United Methodist Church with Pastor Gerald Ramsey officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28053 or to the donor's choice.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Lawrence.