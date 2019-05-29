Home

John T Richardson Funeral Home
702 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
(704) 435-3315
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church i
Cherryville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Cherryville, NC
View Map
Vivian Louise Woods Obituary
Vivian Louise Woods, 62, of 709 Alexander Street, Kings Mountain passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3pm prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3pm at Fairview Baptist Church in Cherryville. John T Richardson Funeral Home Inc., Cherryville is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.jtrichardsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2019
