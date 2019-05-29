|
Vivian Louise Woods, 62, of 709 Alexander Street, Kings Mountain passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3pm prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3pm at Fairview Baptist Church in Cherryville. John T Richardson Funeral Home Inc., Cherryville is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.jtrichardsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2019