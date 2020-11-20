Miss Vivian Ann Smith, 65 of 1306 Frederick St. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland
in Shelby, NC. She was born on October 24, 1955 in Cleveland County, NC to Myrtle Smith Ellis and the late Roddy Ellis.
The funeral service for Miss Smith will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 1:55 on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Miss Smith can be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
Burial will take place at Fairview A.M.E Zion Church Cemetery in Earl, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.