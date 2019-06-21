|
|
SHELBY - Alvin Von White, age 74, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in Rutherford, NC on May 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Claude and Lula White. In addition to his parents, Von was preceded in death by his son Victor White. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Bostic, NC.
Survivors include his sisters Selma, Sarah, Linda, and Sybil as well as two brothers Johnny and Freddie. He also had three children Michael, Ashley and Jennifer and six grandchildren Patrick, Victoria, Paula, Sarah, Joshua, and Bryson.
Von enjoyed gardening, teaching Sunday school class at church, and playing his musical instruments. He also loved making jewelry out of gems and rocks he would find.
The funeral service will be on Saturday June 22nd at 11:30am at Fairview Baptist Church in Bostic, NC with burial to take place after service in church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 4530 NC Highway 226 Bostic, NC 28018.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. White.
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. White.
Published in Shelby Star on June 21, 2019