Vordia Dawkins

Vordia Lockhart Dawkins, 88, of 208 W. Carolina St., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Mary Black Hospital.

She was born February 14, 1932 to Sam Gill and Daisy Mae Lockhart.

She was a member of The Divine True Holiness Church of God, Blacksburg, SC. and a retiree of Magnolia Finishing Plant.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: a son, Lonnie Devon Dawkins, Sr. (Joyce) of Winter Haven, Fl; two daughters, Leslie Dawkins Lynch (James) of Wake Forest, NC and Jane Ross Crosby (Vincent) of Gaffney; a sister, Tecola Gill Plummer (James) of Kannapolis, NC; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a great niece, Madysyn Lockhart; a host of other relatives.

A walk through viewing will be Saturday, 10:00a.m. to 12:00 noon in The Gilmore Mortuary.

Graveside Service will follow in The Divine True Holiness Church of God Cemetery with Rev.

Alvin Lockhart officiating. Masks and Social Distancing will be required in the mortuary and at the cemetery.

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
