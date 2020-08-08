Vordia Dawkins

To Jane Ross Crosby, Devon Dawkins Sr., and Leslie Dawkins Lynch; - It will be the little things that you will remember, the quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter of your beloved mother. And although it may seem hard right now, it will be the memories of these little things that help to push away the pain and bring the smiles back again. If I can share my favorite scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6 - Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Elder Vordia Lockhart Dawkins is now resting in the arms of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences. Keith and Ivey L. Askew Sr., San Diego CA; Mother Evangelist Ruby L. Askew, Gaffney SC; Sister Frankie and Brother Plato Askew Jr., Atlanta GA.

