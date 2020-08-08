1/1
Vordia Dawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vordia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vordia Lockhart Dawkins, 88, of 208 W. Carolina St., passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Mary Black Hospital.

She was born February 14, 1932 to Sam Gill and Daisy Mae Lockhart.

She was a member of The Divine True Holiness Church of God, Blacksburg, SC. and a retiree of Magnolia Finishing Plant.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: a son, Lonnie Devon Dawkins, Sr. (Joyce) of Winter Haven, Fl; two daughters, Leslie Dawkins Lynch (James) of Wake Forest, NC and Jane Ross Crosby (Vincent) of Gaffney; a sister, Tecola Gill Plummer (James) of Kannapolis, NC; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; a great niece, Madysyn Lockhart; a host of other relatives.

A walk through viewing will be Saturday, 10:00a.m. to 12:00 noon in The Gilmore Mortuary.

Graveside Service will follow in The Divine True Holiness Church of God Cemetery with Rev.

Alvin Lockhart officiating. Masks and Social Distancing will be required in the mortuary and at the cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
To Jane Ross Crosby, Devon Dawkins Sr., and Leslie Dawkins Lynch; - It will be the little things that you will remember, the quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter of your beloved mother. And although it may seem hard right now, it will be the memories of these little things that help to push away the pain and bring the smiles back again. If I can share my favorite scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6 - Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Elder Vordia Lockhart Dawkins is now resting in the arms of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences. Keith and Ivey L. Askew Sr., San Diego CA; Mother Evangelist Ruby L. Askew, Gaffney SC; Sister Frankie and Brother Plato Askew Jr., Atlanta GA.
Deacon Keith L. Askew Sr.
Deacon Keith L. Askew Sr.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved