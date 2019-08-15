|
|
CONCORD, NH - Wade Avery Lineberger, 68, died Sunday Aug. 11, 2019 in Boston, MA.
He was born in Newton, NC to the late Wade Adkin Lineberger and Adelia Alma Yount Lineberger. He grew
up in Shelby graduating from Shelby High School in 1968. In 1972, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UNC Chapel Hill, majoring in music, and was a member of both the marching and concert band.
Upon graduation, Wade began a twenty-two year career as a member of the U.S. Army Band, serving in Washington DC under Presidents' Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush and Clinton Administration. He played many historical events with the Pershing's Own Band. While serving, he also earned a Masters degree in Music from Catholic University and a CPA degree from Strayer University.
Upon his retirement from service, Wade moved to SC and began another twenty year degree, working as a CPA and then insurance auditor with the State of SC. Upon his retirement from the State of SC, he worked the last 5 years of his career as an insurance auditor for the State of NH.
In his off time, Wade was always involved with music. He always sought out other musicians and would use his talent to play with bands, local concerts, social events and church.
Wade is survived by his wife, Melanie C. Lineberger; his step-children, Dwight Derrick Spencer, Brian Mitchell Spencer, and Shannon Spencer Mathis; their spouses; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
From childhood, Wade formed lifelong friendships and from every chapter in his life after that, continued developing long lasting relationships and friendships. He positively touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, NC. Burial will be private in Eastview Cemetery in Newton.
A reception will follow the service at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 15, 2019