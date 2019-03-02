Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Wade O'Shields


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wade O'Shields Obituary
SHELBY - Wade O'Shields, 76 passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. A native of Polk Co., he was born to the late Dan and Dorothy Wilson O'Shields. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was the owner/operator of the Rag Bag for many years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Ronnie O'Shields. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rosanne O'Shields, of the home; son Eric O'Shields and wife Tonya of Rutherfordton; daughter Stacy Smith and husband Chris of Kings Mountain; brother Dan O'Shields and wife Glenda of Shelby; sister-in-law

Phyllis O'Shields of Waxhaw; grandchildren Casey and Chase Smith, and Conner and Megan O'Shields; and his beloved canine companion, Harry.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Sunset Cemetery, with Dr. Terry Floyd officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28150

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 2, 2019
