Walter Eugene Booth, 74, of 1326 Newton St. Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hospice of the Carolinas/Foothills in Forest City, NC. He was born on November 17, 1944 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Walter and Bertha Allison Booth.
Walter was a graduate of Camp High School. He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. Walter retired from Pet Dairy and continued working at First Baptist Church in Shelby until his health declined.
Walter was loved the Carolinas Panthers and loved being amongst his family and friends which included the First Baptist Church family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Gamble.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Farrion Daniels (Alonzo) of Shelby, Eric Smith (Kathy) of Gloucester, N.J. and Donald Smith also of NJ; his special companion of many years, Katherine Guest of the home; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his niece, Linda Holland (Maurice) of Shelby; good friend, Raven Guest and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Shelby. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:00 PM on Friday.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 5, 2019