SHELBY - Walter Howard Norville, Jr. age 67 passed away on September 7, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cleveland. Born in Rutherford County on May 3, 1953 he was the son of the late Walter Howard Norville Sr. and wife Lucille Kimbrell Norville.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents Osborne Round and Kate Matheny Norville, maternal grandparents Charlie Lee and Clara Davidson Kimbrell, and brother Bruce Wayne Norville and a great-nephew, Cameron Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Maxine Norville, daughter and husband Angie and Sammy Rogers and their two children Hayden and Hallie, son and wife Kenneth and Jennifer Norville and their five children; Kenny Lee, Blake, Cody, Kolby and Jacob, son and wife Lance and Sara Norville and their three children Paislee, Easton, Scotlyn, daughter and husband Ashley and Travis Stroup their two children Lake and Lizzie, sister and husband Barbara and Keith Carpenter, brother and wife Dennis and Angela Norville, brother and wife Russell and Jenny Norville, brother-in-law Eddie Lail and wife Julie and a number of nephews, nieces and greats.
As a husband, father, grandfather, son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, friend, and a saved child of God, Walter was many things to many people. In addition to formerly serving our country as a United States Marine, he was the proprietor of Walter Norville Carpets for 35 years, he had a deep appreciation for the customers he served over the years and the relationships he developed with them.
For leisure, as a layman, he had been a proficient golfer and polished pool player. And among his musical interests he was a loyal Elvis Presley fan.
He enjoyed traveling places with his wife, kids and grandkids. For many years, they enjoyed many exciting and fulfilling excursions together to the mountains, ocean, and to many other wonderful destinations as well. He and his wife Maxine had just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in Charleston, South Carolina.
On June 20, 1980 he gave his heart to the Lord and in recent years had rededicated himself to the God of his youth. As a result he was always willing to acknowledge and discuss the Lord, attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Shelby, looked to and trusted God and became familiar with praying.
While his family grieves and yearns for his presence, we are wholly satisfied and delighted in knowing that his pain and suffering are forever abolished in the presence of Christ, loved ones gone ahead, and the holy angels. Our faith and hope is in Jesus Christ as Savior and we expect a grand reunion in the near future!
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Mt. Sinai with Rev. Tim Trexler and Joey Hamrick officiating. Mr. Norville will lie in repose in the church from 9:45 am until 10:45 am on Friday before the service begins. Those who would like to may bring a chair with them to the service if desired.
Memorials may be made to: Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1227 Mt. Sinai Church Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Norville.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com