SHELBY- Walter Louis Wright Jr., 69, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Peak Resources of Shelby. Born in Gaston County, he was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Gloria Biggs Wright. Walter was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, who never met a stranger. He was always happy to share the gospel wherever he went and asked if you knew Jesus. He looked forward to attending the nursing home ministry, at Faith Baptist Church, as well as participating in the book club at Peak Resources. The family would like to thank all the staff that helped take care of Walter at Peak Resources. Walter is survived by his daughters, Tammy Harris and husband Dale Sr. of Kings Mountain and Michele Humphries and husband Todd of Shelby; son, Shane Wright of Kings Mountain; brothers, David Wright and Timothy Wright and wife Lisa, all of Clover, SC; grandchildren, Kristin, Ashlee, Annie, Bailey, Matthew, Abigale, Dale Jr, and Cody; and a great grandson, Tucker. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Cleveland Memorial Park, with Evangelist Troy Tucker officiating. The family request that those in attendance, at the service, wear face masks.
Memorial contribution may be made to Faith Baptist Church Nursing Home Ministry, 2738 S post Rd., Shelby, NC, 28152.
