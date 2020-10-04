LAWNDALE- Wanda Allen, 88, of Lawndale was welcomed into the presence of her Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020 following an extended battle with dementia.
Wanda Lee Trent was welcomed into the world on May 14, 1932 in Middletown, OH by her parents, John Carl Trent and Thelma Louise Fordyce Trent. Her family later moved to Miami, FL where she eventually met her future spouse, Emory Allen, while attending West Little River Baptist Church. The couple married on October 25, 1948 and was blessed with a son and two daughters. She and Emory lived in Miami until a job transfer landed them in Stuart, FL in 1982 and they eventually retired in Lawndale.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and three of her siblings: elder sister, Jean Trent McFarland and younger brothers Carl and Jim Trent.
Wanda is survived by her three children, Charles "Chuck" Allen, Jr. of Lawndale; two daughters, Janet Allen Lerner (Nathan) and Judy Mendez (Frank); five grandchildren, Blake Barnett, Joy Barnett, Cristine Weitsman St. Croix (Andrew), Victoria Mendez Parker (Dillon) and David Mendez; two great grandchildren, Sadie Manzano and Eve St. Croix and two sisters, Carol Trent Milhorn and Pamela Trent Hughes.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tom Runyon officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service on Tuesday at Living Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 100 Oliver Ave, Shelby, NC 28152.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Donita Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
