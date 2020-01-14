|
Wanda Paulette Towery Carpenter, 67 of Alexander Lane, Shelby passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home.
Born January 12, 1953 in Gaston County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Hazel Towery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Young and husband, David of Shelby; two grandchildren, Ashylin
Howard and Cindy Howard and one great-grandchild, Eretria Howard.
Services will be private.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 14, 2020